Search Engines Like Google Are Powered By Racist, Misogynist Algorithms, Says MacArthur Fellow

Professor Safiya Noble wants the public to understand that internet search engines like Google are fine for finding out what time the mall opens — but at best inadequate and at worst dangerous when it comes to looking for historical, social and political information.

Noble’s research on the topic, most recently at the University of California Los Angeles’ Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, which she founded and co-directs, says the browsers exacerbate racist stereotypes and victimize marginalized groups.

She joins host Robin Young to talk about the issue and how to solve it.

