In recent weeks, Syria has seen one of its biggest surges of COVID-19. Aid workers are calling the situation “a medical catastrophe.”

This comes on top of a decade of war, millions of people displaced and many hospitals bombed out.

Francisco Otero y Villar of Doctors Without Borders joins us.

