American Airlines announces changes to frequent flyer program; D.C. brings back older rail cars

Published October 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

American Airlines invented the first frequent-flyer program 40 years ago. Now, the company is announcing big changes to that program.

And Washington, D.C.’s transit agency hopes to bring older rail cars back online to help alleviate major snarls in their Metro system.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan tells us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.