Looking Up: Amateur Contributions and Discoveries in Astronomy (Featuring Pamela Gay)

There's an awful lot of space to track and learn about in our skies and not enough astronomers and scientists to document and observe it all. That's where you come in! In this episode Dean and Anna explore some exciting explorations and discoveries in amateur and citizen astronomy. You won't believe the age of the youngest amateur astronomer to discover an asteroid. We are also joined to discuss further by host of Astronomy Cast and director of community collaborative astronomy and space science group CosmoQuest, Pamela Gay (@starstryder)

