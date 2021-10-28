Scientists say they've found evidence of exactly when and where Vikings lived in North America

A group of scientists say they’ve found clear evidence of exactly when and where Vikings lived in North America.

According to their findings, Vikings sailed to Newfoundland about 1,000 years ago, hundreds of years before Christopher Columbus crossed the Atlantic Ocean.

Joining host Scott Tong is Katherine Kornei, a science writer who covered the topic for The New York Times.

