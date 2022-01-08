Fresh Air Weekend: Kirsten Dunst; Understanding the global supply chain

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Kirsten Dunst, 'The Power of the Dog' is a cinematic love letter to her children: Dunst says acting opposite her husband, Jesse Plemons, in Jane Campion's new Western is an experience she'll never forget: "It was very special. ... He's my favorite actor to work with."

'The Latinist' is an academic suspense story, with just a touch of Agatha Christie: Set in the claustrophobic world of academia, Mark Prins' debut novel is saturated with references to Classical mythology and, like the best thrillers, is ingenious in its sinister simplicity.

The global supply chain is amazingly efficient. So why did it break down?: "Americans went on a shopping spree as soon as lockdown started, and we haven't really stopped," journalist Christopher Mims says. His book, Arriving Today, goes inside the global supply chain.

