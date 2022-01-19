Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available. Here's how it's going so far

The new website where every household can order four free rapid antigen tests to be delivered to their homes is up and running. It’s part of the Biden administration’s effort to control the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge across the country.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about how the site is working.

Order free at-home tests here.

