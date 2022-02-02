© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to see the latest school, business and worship closings and delays

North Carolina Supreme Court takes up constitutionality of redistricting maps

Published February 2, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

WUNC politics podcast host and capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii joins Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd to talk about whether the Democratic-leaning North Carolina Supreme Court will uphold newly drawn redistricting maps that will increase the number of Republican-leaning districts — and what it all means for upcoming elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.