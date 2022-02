Fears of war in Eastern Europe have pushed up the prices of oil, natural gas and other commodities as the U.S. issues sanctions on Russia over its support for separatist regions in Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

