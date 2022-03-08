U.S. oil talks continue with Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia

Gas prices are at record highs as Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine continues.

Now, Biden administration staffers are progressing on talks with some of the biggest foreign foes of the U.S. in order to shore up energy security: Iran, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what’s at stake.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

