Insurrectionist Guy Reffitt faces the longest sentence given so far for storming the Capitol

Published August 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Nicole Reffitt talks to reporters outside of federal court in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Her husband is Guy Wesley Reffitt, a Texas man who was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and for obstructing justice by threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the Capitol attack. (Susan Walsh/AP)
Insurrectionist Guy Reffitt has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for leading a mob to the Capitol doors, carrying a weapon and threatening family members. Divisions in his family reflect divisions in the country now.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the podcast “Will Be Wild.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.