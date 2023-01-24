© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
An immigration attorney on DHS's new program to protect migrant workers experiencing labor abuse

Published January 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

The Department of Homeland Security says undocumented workers can now apply for temporary protection from deportation if they experience or are witness to labor abuses.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with attorney Ann Garcia from the National Immigration Project about these new instructions from DHS and how they might be implemented.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.