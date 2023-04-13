FirstEnergy Stadium reverts to Cleveland Browns Stadium

FirstEnergy and Cleveland Browns announced Thursday the NFL team’s home stadium will no longer bear the name of the energy company.

The pair did not disclose the terms and conditions of the agreement but stated the decision was mutual.

The decision comes a month after a jury convicted Ohio's former House Speaker Larry Householder in a public corruption scheme fueled by millions of dollars in bribes from FirstEnergy that flowed through a dark money group.

For months, city officials have been vocal about removing the company’s name from the stadium.

"There's a cloud cast over this city and over that stadium as long as that name remains on that stadium,” Cleveland City Councilmember Mike Polensek said at a March 13 council meeting.

The press release did not reference FirstEnergy’s scandal. John Somerhalder, FirstEnergy’s interim president and CEO, instead cited an evolution of the company’s corporate initiatives.

“We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives,” said the Browns’ Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins in a written statement.

The stadium will return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.