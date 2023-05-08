Driver kills 8 people at bus stop outside migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas

There’s still a lot we don’t know about why a man drove his SUV into a crowd of people outside a shelter for migrants in Brownsville, Texas, Sunday morning.

Authorities say 8 people were killed and at least 10 others injured. Police say it’s not clear if the event was intentional. The driver has been charged with reckless driving, but more charges could be coming.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Gaige Davila, a reporter for Texas Public Radio’s Border and Immigration Desk.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

