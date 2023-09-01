Blendon Township Police release body cam footage showing fatal shooting of Ta'Kiya Young

Blendon Township Police have released the body cam footage showing the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young in a Kroger parking lot.

Warning: the below footage contains graphic footage that some may find upsetting as well as language.

Young, who was pregnant, died after she was shot by a Blendon Township Police officer on Thursday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot of a Kroger on South Sunbury Drive.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford recorded a message on Facebook where he provided more details about the shooting.

According to Belford, officers were in the store's parking lot helping someone who was locked out of their car.

A Kroger employee then identified a person they said had stolen bottles of alcohol from the store.

Officers went up to a Lexus where Young was seated. The body camera footage shows Young then started the vehicle and after two officers ordered her to get out of the car, she began moving it forward.

The police officer, whose name has not been released, in the direct path of the car fired one shot through the windshield hitting Young.

The car rolled toward the outside wall of the store. Then officers broke the driver's side window of car and began performing medical care.

The details provided by Belford can be seen in the body cam footage provided by Blendon Township police.

Young was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, where she died.

Both of the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation examines the case.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers and their faces were blurred in the released body cam footage.

WOSU has requested all incident reports and summaries of the shooting in addition to body camera footage and any internal communications about the incident in the hours following the shooting.

The department said as part of a released statement, "This was a tragedy. Ms. Young’s family is understandably very upset and grieving. While none of us can fully understand the depths of their pain, all of us can remember them in our prayers and give them the time and space to deal with this heartbreaking turn of events."