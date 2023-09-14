© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
How Memphis made its mark in the hip-hop world

Published September 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Juicy J, left, and DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia perform during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Manchester, Tenn. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Although rap music has exploded worldwide, the art form has always been anchored in regional culture. Local specificity can be heard in a rapper’s vernacular, accent and signature sounds.

Zandria Felice Robinson, writer and professor at Georgetown University, explains Memphis’ unique rap scene and how this southern city punched above its weight in the burgeoning hip-hop world.

 

