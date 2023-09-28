© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What you missed at the Republican presidential debate

Published September 28, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
From left to right, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., argue a point during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX Business Network and Univision, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
From left to right, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., argue a point during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX Business Network and Univision, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Seven Republicans challenging former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination took the debate stage last night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. Trump, the frontrunner, was not there.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Alice Stewart, Republican strategist and CNN political commentator about the debate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.