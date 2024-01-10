Alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim says she had multiple sexual encounters with Les Wexner

An alleged victim of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein claims she had sex on multiple occasions with New Albany billionaire and L Brands founder Les Wexner, among other "powerful business executives."

The court documents, released Tuesday, are tied to a 2015 lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre also alleges in the documents that she was made to wear lingerie for Wexner, provided by Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Wexner has not been charged with any crime, and has previously denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's actions.

The Wexner name is prominently displayed throughout Columbus, but nowhere more than at his alma mater - Ohio State University where he's donated more than $200 million over the last several decades. The billionaire's name is on OSU’s medical center, the arts center and the Jewish student center.

OSU spokesman Ben Johnson didn't address these new allegations against the billionaire but said in a statement that Epstein's crimes are reprehensible.

Epstein and Wexner shared a close business relationship but Wexner has denied wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's crimes in the past. Epstein died in jail in 2019 of an apparent suicide. Maxwell is serving a 20 year federal prison sentence on sex trafficking charges.

"The Wexners have been incredibly generous benefactors at Ohio State and the university is grateful for their ongoing support and service," Johnson said.

Representatives for Wexner's charitable foundation, Bath and Body Works Inc., and the Wexner Medical Center did not respond to a request for comment.

Editor's Note: The L Brands Foundation is a financial supporter of WOSU Public Media.