Indiana could be the next state to eliminate the retail sales tax on period products

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:49 PM EST
A white plastic box filled with period hygiene products. On the left are sanitary napkins. The center and right are tampons positioned upright.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana’s tax on period products is one of the highest in the country, according to Alliance for Period Supplies.

Indiana currently charges 7 percent sales tax on products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups. An amendment to a wide-reaching fiscal bill could make Indiana the 30th state to eliminate retail sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) has been working to get language to exempt these products from the state retail tax since she was elected in 2016 and spoke in favor of the proposal in SB 256.

Hamilton said this is a “critically important change” and these products are essential to the health of people with periods.

“Just like food and prescriptions and medical devices, these products should be exempt from taxation,” she said.

The House approved the bill unanimously. It now heads back to the Senate where lawmakers expect to negotiate language in other sections of the bill.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman covers statewide health issues. Previously, they were a reporter for KBIA, the public radio station in Columbia, Missouri. Ruhman graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
