How many Kyles does it take to break a world record?

On Saturday, the city of Kyle, Texas, is hosting the Gathering of the Kyles in the hopes of breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people who have the same first name. Last year’s attempt fell short by 836 Kyles.

The current record is held by the city of Kupreški Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where 2,325 people named Ivan came together in 2017.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kyle Hendrex, who is going to the gathering, as well as Rachel Sonnier, one of the event organizers from the City of Kyle.

