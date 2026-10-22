Former UC basketball coach announces cognitive disorder, joins Hall of Fame

The University of Cincinnati is inducting former basketball head coach Bob Huggins into its James P. Kelly Hall of Fame this weekend. The news comes as Huggins' family has announced he's been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder.

"Bob is living with a progressive cognitive condition that has begun to affect his memory, and aspects of his daily life," the family writes in a statement, noting they've chosen previously not to share the diagnosis.

The family say they decided now was the "appropriate time" to share the news as Huggins is being inducted into the university's athletics hall of fame.

"His years leading the Bearcats represent an unforgettable chapter in his life," the statement reads, adding Huggins is "looking forward to returning to Cincinnati this weekend, celebrating with former players and friends and sharing in a moment that recognizes not only his accomplishments, but also the enduring bonds formed along the way."

The family has asked for privacy moving forward, and say they won't be providing additional comments or responding to media questions about Huggins' health at this time. He also won't be taking media questions related to the hall of fame induction.

Huggins, 73, led the UC Bearcats Men's Basketball program from 1989-2005, including an appearance in the Final Four in 1992. His record remains the winningest in UC men's basketball history at 399 wins over 16 years; 14 NCAA tournament appearances; eight league tournament titles; and 10 regular-season conference championships.

He was known for his brash and fiery coaching style, and penchant for cigars.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Huggins left UC in 2005 following a DUI arrest in Cincinnati, and at the prompting of then UC president, Nancy Zimpher. She was later ousted herself because of ire over Huggins.

He went briefly to Kansas State for a season before becoming head coach at West Virginia in 2007, where he also racked up more than 300 wins. He held that position until 2023. That year he was again arrested for DUI, this time in Pittsburgh. He also drew controversy in 2023 for using a homophobic slur and making anti-Catholic comments on a Cincinnati radio station.

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