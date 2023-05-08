Bob Huggins calls Xavier fans homophobic slur while on Cincinnati radio

Former UC men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has issued an apology after he said a homophobic slur multiple times during an interview on Cincinnati radio.

Huggins, who spent more than 15 years at Cincinnati, referred to fans of rival Xavier as "Catholic f**s" while talking to 700WLW's Bill Cunningham on Monday.

"Have you poached any Xavier guys to come to West Virginia?" Cunningham asks in audio posted by Awful Announcing.

"Catholics don't do that," Huggins responds. "I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn't do it, by God they can get away with anything."

