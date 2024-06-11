30% of Ohioans don't have access to child care, nonprofit reports

Ohio is facing a child care crisis.

A studyby Groundwork Ohio, a nonprofit that advocates on on early childhood issues, found that 30% of Ohioans don't have access to child care. There just aren't enough slots to meet the needs.

That’s why the nonprofit made a stop in Dayton this month during their "roadshow listening tour" to learn about how these issues are affecting the region. More than 100 early childhood professionals and advocates in Montgomery County came together to talk about how to support young children and families.

Cost is also affecting child care affordability. The estimated annual cost for infant center-based care in Montgomery County is $14,189.

“Even if you have support or have the financial means to pay for it, finding that capacity is really challenging,” said Lynn Guttierez, president of Groundwork Ohio.

Providers are also stretched to be able to sustain their programs.

“One of the main challenges that I go through as a provider is finding agencies that will support children of special needs,” said Renata Weaver, who runs a childcare center in West Dayton. She hopes providers will get more resources to support families.

“I don't know who to contact or how to continue with that support. We have a few resources that help us from birth through three-year-olds. But what happens after that child turns three?” Weaver said.

Groundwork Ohio is working to get feedback from around Ohio and present to lawmakers in Columbus.

The nonprofit is also holding community talks in Piqua and Cincinnati.

