Do you know the signs of heat exhaustion? Preparation urged with 90 degree plus days approaching

With the weather forecast calling for an extended period of 90 degree plus days beginning Sunday, the public is urged to take steps to stay safe during extreme heat.

"xtremely high or unusually hot temperatures can affect your health. The people most vulnerable include the elderly, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, the homeless and individuals with a chronic medical condition, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said in a press release.

"As we are anticipating an extended heat wave beginning Sunday into next week, it is a good reminder that heat is the #1 weather related killer in the nation," the National Weather Service in Wilmington posted.

If local cooling centers open, Public Health will list locations at www.phdmc.org.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The health agency recommends:



Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Use air conditioning if available.

Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

Adjust blinds, shades, and awnings to keep out the sun.

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles. Temperatures can reach dangerous levels rapidly.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

Visit www.phdmc.org to find local information and tips for preventing heat sickness.

Keep your friends, family and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.

Additionally, Public Health encourages all residents to learn the signs and first aid response for heat-related illness.

