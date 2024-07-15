New aviation pilot degree program takes off at Wright State

Wright State University is putting a new aviation degree program in the skies.

According to a recent Boeing study, over the next 20 years, the U.S. aviation industry is expected to experience a shortage of 130,000 pilots.

"There's a huge pilot shortage right now. Both on the military side as well as on the civilian side," said Mick Phillips, who has more than 40 years of professional flight experience.

This is why Phillips designed the curriculum for three new degrees: Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science and Technology, an Associate of Applied Science in Aviation Science and Technology and a Minor in Aviation Studies.

According to Phillips, most students will fly a plane in their first semester. And by their junior year, most will have enough experience to work as paid flight instructors.

"That's roughly $35 an hour," said Phillips. "They will have all of their ratings they need because there are additional ratings for the airline. We will have industry leaders to come in to do mock interviews. How does it work on a daily basis and everything that would allow them to understand what it really is like to be an airline pilot."

The first class begins in mid-August. Students will train on a two-seater, Diamond DA 20 Eclipse. It flies up to 160 mph. The program also has Senna's in which students can train. Tuition ranges between $150,000 to $200,000. Phillips urges students to join professional groups that can connect them with financial scholarships.

According to Phillips, students are professional pilots for the last two years of their education, adding to their skills and knowledge.

"They'll probably have to to fly for about another six months to a year to build enough time to qualify for their, what's called ATP," said Phillips. ATP stands for Airline Transport Pilot, which is a required certification to fly as a captain or first officer for the airlines and for other commercial positions.

Phillip also said a recent U.S. Air Force study confirms women are especially suited to be pilots — physically and mentally.

"One of the biggest constraints to any fighter pilot is what's called g-lock or g-load. So when you're making abrupt maneuvers, your blood wants to leave your brain," he said. "And it will literally black you out. But the way that women's bodies are built, the blood doesn't move as quickly, and it's easier to control. Also, women tend to be a lot more analytical and a lot more calm about the situation."

Graduates will have numerous options including flying multi-engine planes, being an aviation instructor, flying search and rescue operations or piloting for corporations, cargo and passenger airlines. They will also be able to assume management positions.