Ohio Gov. DeWine has criteria for who he'd send to US Senate in J.D. Vance's stead

If former president Donald Trump and his vice-presidential nominee pick—Ohio’s junior U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance—win the White House in November, Gov. Mike DeWine will have a big decision on his hands.

As governor, he gets to select who fills the seat that would be vacated by Vance.

Lists of potential candidates were circulating among state political circles even before Trump’s R-N-C announcement, but DeWine said Wednesday he doesn’t have a shortlist yet.

“Look, we have to win an election first,” DeWine said.

DeWine has hammered out the criteria, though. He said he wants someone who wants to serve for more than one term and someone who can win—and win more than once in November.

“I'm not interested in a placeholder. I'm not interested in someone going to go into Washington for two years," DeWine said.

Just two of the possibilities politicos are floating include state Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chargin Falls), who DeWine endorsed in the primary against Republican Northeast Ohio car dealership owner Bernie Moreno, who eventually won the party election in May. Another possibility is former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran against Trump in the bid for president in the primary.