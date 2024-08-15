Springfield High School opens new health center; DeWine praises approach

A new community health center connected to Springfield High School is now open for business. Many say this is a new model other communities need to duplicate.

Gov. Mike DeWine and many from the Springfield City School District joined the ribbon cutting on Aug. 12 for the new health center, ahead of the new school year.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Governor Mike DeWine tours new health center. "This is a model all communities should duplicate," said DeWine during a tour of the Health Center at Springfield High School. "Schools are at the center of every community, so partnering with a health provider makes sense and helps everyone."

According to DeWine, this model is a resource that will break down many barriers for students.

"As I talked to teachers they tell me that the mental health challenges are greater today than they have ever seen before. If they have a mental health challenge that is not being dealt with, that is a barrier. If they have some other health problem that is not being dealt with, that is a huge barrier," DeWine said. "So removing those barriers, helping young people live up to their God given potential is so vitally important."

1 of 3 — EDITED exterior health ctr.jpg Exterior The Health Center at Springfield High School. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 3 — EDITED Exam room.jpg The new center has four exam rooms. Staff will provide a range of services – including vaccinations, wellness checks, primary care. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 3 of 3 — EDITED Group room.jpg Group counseling room. Staff will also offer mental health services. Any student with parental consent will have access.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

Rocking Horse Community Health Center will operate the 5,200-square-foot facility. Staff will provide a range of services including vaccinations, wellness checks, primary care and mental health services.

It features several examination rooms, multi-use group rooms and offices. Any student with parental consent will have access.

The district services more than 7,000 students.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Emerson Babian surrounded by other members of the student mental health task force. Also pictured, Kyrie Minis, Isaac Guest, Abby Cosby and Taylor Compton. "Many students at Springfield High are struggling and in crisis," said Babian. "Now they can get help."

Emerson Babian, a sophomore at Springfield High, is a member of the student Mental Health Task Force. He said many of his peers quietly grapple with mental health struggles.

"That's why this health center means so much. Because now those students have a place to go. This health center fixes a major problem that stood between students and mental health resources. Accessibility," Babian said. "This center provides everyone with equal access to health care, to counseling, and to simple checkups. Providing equal access to these services will greatly benefit the students."

There are also future plans to add vision and dental services.

The health center will also offer care to parents, staff and members of the community. It’ll accept insured and uninsured patients–charging on a sliding scale.

