As Indiana expands apprenticeship efforts, researchers make recommendations for policymakers

Indiana is working to expand youth and adult apprenticeship programs to meet high employer demand for workers. But researchers say more work needs to be done to make sure the programs meet specific needs. Apprenticeship programs provide paid job training and classroom instruction to prepare people for highly skilled careers.

There are currently about 20,000 registered apprentices in the state. And last month, Indiana was awarded $1.2 million in federal funding to expand apprenticeship programs.

Stephanie Wells is the president of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute, which recently released a report on the expansion of apprenticeships. Wells said the state needs more investment and research to scale these programs effectively.

“We do point to other countries, such as Switzerland, who have really successful programs,” Wells said. “And they do seem to work. But it's going to take a lot of time and a lot of investment and a lot of work to even remotely achieve the level of scale that they have there.”

Among other recommendations, Wells said policymakers need to better understand why employers may be hesitant to host apprentices, as that comes with many requirements.

