Holcomb becomes first U.S. governor to visit Ukraine since full-scale Russian invasion

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 5, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
Eric Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and beard. He shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has dark hair and a short beard.
Courtesy of the governor's X account
Gov. Eric Holcomb is the first U.S. governor to visit Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022. He said his visit was inspired in part by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with the National Governors Association.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is in Ukraine, meeting with the president and prime minister to bolster ties between Indiana and the European nation.

Holcomb is the first governor to visit Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began two years ago.

Holcomb’s visit includes the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Indiana and a Ukrainian province. The governor said it formalizes relationships in academic, economic and cultural sectors.

“Life has to go on and that requires partnerships and that requires trusted allies working together, even in a time of war,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb encouraged more of his fellow governors to visit and said one state can make a big difference.

"I mean, tens of millions of dollars, if you ask Eli Lilly and Corteva. They can help with crop production and seed rotation. They can help with supplying, through charitable means, cancer medicine for children during the war years," Holcomb said. "So many people are doing so many things on their own. This MOU is about encouraging more of that."

Holcomb’s visit comes as leaders in his party have criticized ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine. But Holcomb said if Ukraine falls to Russia, who will be next?

“The price of peace now will pale in comparison to the cost of an ongoing and wider war,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said his visit was inspired in part by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with the National Governors Association earlier this year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
