Indiana school districts, educators honored at third annual Educational Excellence Awards Gala

The Indiana Department of Education awarded a total of nearly $5 million to 25 school corporations throughout the state on Friday at the third annual Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala.

The grants range from $21,450 to $250,000 and recognize achievements in areas like STEM, early literacy, academic gains, community collaboration and college readiness.

The money comes from a federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant that was awarded to the state. The amount each district received is proportional to its total number of students.

IDOE also recognized 10 educators who have made significant progress in their classrooms and awarded them $2,500 dollars each. Those awards were funded by community sponsorships.

The educators were chosen for their work in areas like professional growth, technology, early education and English language learning.

"Continuous improvement is part of our journey, yet tonight is about pausing to shine a spotlight on the incredible successes happening in our schools," said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner in a press release. "These educators are more than just teachers — they're mentors, leaders and pillars in their communities who have touched countless lives over the years."

Below is a full list of the award winners.

Excellence in STEM Award

Recognizing schools that have expanded access to high-quality STEM learning opportunities for all students.



Carlisle Middle School, Southwest School Corporation

$21,450

Indian Creek Elementary, MSD Lawrence Township

$186,725

Sullivan Middle School, Southwest School Corporation

$97,625

Excellence in Leading and Learning Award

Recognizing schools that provide high-quality professional learning support for educators.



Heritage Elementary School

East Allen County Schools

$35,785

Paramount Brookside

Paramount Schools of Excellence

$229,075

Tippecanoe School Corporation

$223,173

Excellence in Early Literacy Award

Recognizing schools that have established strategies and partnerships to support all students in the mastery of foundational reading skills, specifically.



Grissom Elementary

Muncie Community Schools

$105,000

Perry Central Elementary School

Perry Central Community School Corporation

$179,025

Union Elementary School

Franklin Community Schools

$41,804

Excellence in Student Pathways

Recognizing schools that prioritize access to opportunities for work-based learning and apprenticeships.



Community School Corporation of Eastern Hancock County

$250,000

Providence Cristo Rey High School

$64,625

Whitley County Consolidated Schools

$250,000

Excellence in Community Collaboration

Recognizing schools that are maximizing support for students through strategic collaboration with local and state partners.



Career Academy South Bend

$250,000

Options Schools

$250,000

South Ripley Elementary School

South Ripley Community Schools

$80,000

Excellence in Student-Centered Support

Recognizing schools that are expanding access to evidence-based supports in the areas of academics and student well-being.



Brentwood Elementary School

Plainfield Community School Corporation

$75,000

Lawrence Central High School

MSD Lawrence Township $250,000

MSD Washington Township

$195,922

Excellence in Academic Gains

Recognizing schools that have made the most progress in improving achievement for all students.



Cathedral High School

$250,000

East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy

$116,875

Grissom Middle School

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation

$177,000

Excellence in College Readiness

Recognizing schools that have demonstrated a commitment to helping students earn a credential of value before graduating high school.



Herron Classical Schools Network

$250,000

Randolph Central School Corporation

$250,000

Tell City Jr.-Sr. High School

Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation

$190,445

Excellence in Next Level Educational Experiences and Opportunities

Recognizing a school or district that is transformative in their holistic approach to prepare students for their future, including a focus on literacy, STEM and college and career readiness.



Christel House Indianapolis

$250,000

Ten educators were recognized with excellence awards and earned $2,500.

Promising Educator Excellence Award

Recognizing educators with one to five years of experience who proactively engage in professional development and seek out opportunities to learn from other educators.



Elise Anderson

Geist Montessori Academy

Dedicated Educator Excellence Award

Recognizing educators with six to 15 years of experience who proactively engage in professional development and seek out opportunities to mentor and learn from other educators.



Lindsay Speiser

Southwest Allen County Schools

Lifetime Educator Excellence Award

Recognizing educators with 16+ years of experience who demonstrate a commitment to their own professional growth, as well as contributing to the professional development of other educators.



Deaneen Pashea

East Noble School Corporation

Ryan Rust

Plymouth Community School Corporation

Early Childhood Educator Excellence Award

Recognizing early childhood educators with over three years of experience who demonstrate a commitment to supporting Indiana’s youngest students in developing kindergarten readiness skills.



Christina Parker

Hickory Center

Northwest Allen County Schools

Digital Innovator Excellence Award

Recognizing educators who leverage technology to improve student learning. This individual takes the initiative to learn how to use digital tools in the classroom and may support others in their implementation of technologies in the classroom.



Shannon Quigley

Fort Wayne Community Schools

English Learner Educator Excellence Award

Recognizing educators with over three years of experience who serve students within their school’s English Learning Program. This individual leads, teaches and builds community among all educators to ensure students are supported across settings.



Ali Fleischer

MSD Washington Township

Exceptional Learner Educator Excellence Award

Recognizing educators with over three years of experience who serve students within their school’s Exceptional Learner Program. This individual leads, teaches and builds community among all educators to ensure students are supported across settings.



Emily Weaver

Greenfield Central Community Schools

Collaborative Educator Excellence Award

Recognizing educators with over three years of experience who maximize support for students through strategic collaboration with various partners. This individual engages in identifying needs and expanding students’ access to future opportunities through the implementation of relevant partnerships.



Alex Axsom

Noblesville Schools

Jason Hawley

Randolph Eastern

