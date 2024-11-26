What's the process to apply for SNAP benefits? Here's what to expect

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — more commonly known as SNAP — is a federally funded program that provides food assistance to people and families with lower incomes, or no income.

In Indiana, it’s administered by the Family and Social Services Administration, which has certain requirements to qualify for the program. For example, eligibility for SNAP in Indiana requires – among other qualifications – requires state residency and work registration.

Alan Shannon is with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, which oversees the SNAP program. He said one common misconception about SNAP is that the program is supposed to pay for food for the entire month.

“Whoever is on SNAP is going to be spending some of their own funds on food,” Shannon said.

Another misconception is that people on SNAP don’t have jobs. Shannon said a fairly large number of people who qualify for nutrition assistance are working. In Indiana, SNAP recipients must also be enrolled in FSSA’s IMPACT job training program.

Shannon said the benefits amount depends on factors like household size and income.

“If you have income, then that will affect your benefit level," Shannon said. "So it doesn't automatically mean that you're going to receive a certain amount of benefits.”

Hoosiers can apply for food benefits at their local Division of Family Resources office or through the FSSA’s website. The FSSA's Division of Family Resources has 30 days to decide on an application.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.