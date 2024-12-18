Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks out about threat against him at his home

Ohio’s secretary of state said his family was shaken but uninjured by a threatening letter containing a powdery substance mailed to his home.

Frank LaRose said he returned to his Upper Arlington home from a weekend getaway Sunday night. After unloading his minivan, he said his wife took their three daughters upstairs to settle them in for the evening.

LaRose said he opened the mail, and discovered a threatening letter that contained a powdery substance. Police and a hazmat crew responded to the scene. LaRose said the children were sent to a neighbor's home while authorities dealt with the threatening letter.

“The crew tested it, LaRose said. “They told us they thought it was a benign substance and then the lab test came back the next day and confirmed it.”

No one was hurt and the family returned to the home later Sunday night. LaRose said he doesn't know what the substance was. But he said he's concerned about the incident.

“It’s a little scary. My first concern is about my family and three little girls had to get rousted out of bed at 10:30 at night because somebody thought that was the way to make a political statement. That’s wrong,” LaRose said.

This is not the first threat made against LaRose. He said he received other threatening letters before the election.

Last year, a vehicle belonging to LaRose was stolen from the open garage at his home. It was later found parked around the corner from his home. Campaign signs, keys, and a state ID badge were found inside the car but the police report stated an American Express credit card was missing.

On Monday, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce reported a suspicious package at its downtown Columbus office, resulting in emergency crews checking out the building. It’s unknown if the incidents are related.