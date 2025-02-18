Cleveland Museum of Art will repatriate ancient statue to Turkey

After 18 months of uncertainty, the Cleveland Museum of Art is sending a statue worth $20 million back to Turkey. The ancient Greek or Roman sculpture, previously thought to depict emperor Marcus Aurelius, was ordered seized in 2023 by a New York judge. The move was part of an investigation involving antiquities illegally removed from Turkey and trafficked through Manhattan.

The 76-inch statue came to Cleveland in 1986. Originally cast around 150 B.C.E. - 200 C.E., the subject was unconfirmed since the head is missing. After the 2023 order, the statue was removed and its name changed to simply “draped male figure” in CMA's online gallery. It is no longer listed online, but the museum is considering a temporary display of the piece prior to its transfer.

In a press release, CMA officials said that scientific testing of soil and lead present in the bronze piece led to the decision. They have not yet responded to a call for comment.

In a separate release, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office outlined how individuals from a village near Bubon began plundering a Sebasteion, an ancient shrine with monumental bronze statues, in the 1960s. The items were sold to smugglers based in the coastal Turkish city of Izmir, transported to Switzerland or the United Kingdom and then to the United States.

"New York-based dealers such as Jerome Eisenberg’s Royal-Athena Galleries and the Merrin Gallery funneled the stolen Bubon bronzes into museum exhibitions and academic publications thereby laundering the pieces with newly crafted provenance," the release said.

Since 2022, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit has seized 15 items from various sources, collectively valued at nearly $80 million.