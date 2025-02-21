Ind. Senate narrowly approves bill making school board races partisan

The Senate narrowly approved a bill this week that will force school board races to become partisan.

Sen. Gary Byrne’s (R-Byrneville) bill would require partisan primaries for school board candidates who want to run as Democrats or Republicans, while forcing anyone else to add their minor party designations on the general election ballot.

“Like it or not, your political party is a shorthand for your overall world views, your values and the way you will vote in office,” Byrne said.

Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) ran for school board years ago. She’s opposed to SB 287, saying it puts up barriers for ordinary people who want to run.

“I’m not sure I would’ve wanted to get political that early on,” Brown said. “I just wanted to help Fort Wayne Community Schools.”

Legislation must garner at least 26 votes in order to pass the Senate. Byrne’s bill was approved 26-20.

The House had its own version of a partisan school boards bill, HB 1230, that failed to advance by the session’s first half deadline.

That measure’s author, Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City), said he’ll work with the Senate version going forward.

