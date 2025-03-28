February unemployment rate drops slightly from January, but is 0.8 percentage points worse than 2024

Both the state and national unemployment rates steadily rose over the last year, according to new preliminary data. Indiana's unemployment rate for February stood at 4.3 percent.

In February 2024, the measure of Hoosiers without a job but who were actively seeking work was 3.5 percent. And over the following year, it increased by 0.8 percentage points. Indiana’s unemployment rate remains above the national average, which was reported at 4.1 percent for the month of February.

Despite the increase in unemployment, Indiana's labor force participation rate remained the same as January at 63.8 percent.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development releases a monthly report with the latest state and local labor market data. Most of the data used are estimates and are adjusted months — sometimes years — after they’re released.

Each report uses the previous month’s employment data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics — like the unemployment and labor force participation rates.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.