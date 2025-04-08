© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
As global markets fall, Trump says he will not pause tariffs

By Tamara Keith,
Leila Fadel
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:02 AM EDT

Despite turmoil in the financial markets, President Trump says he will not pause his wide-reaching tariffs while negotiations play out.

