Ohio State's Center for Belonging and Social Change to permanently close

This story was updated on April 30, 2025 at 12:40 p.m.

Correction: A version of this story was published stating that 16 employees were working at Ohio State University’s Center for Belonging and Social Change. This story has been updated to say there were a total of four employees working at the center.

Ohio State University’s Center for Belonging and Social Change is closing its doors for good on Wednesday. The closure aligns with Ohio's new Advance Ohio Higher Education Act and Trump administration executive orders that ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The center's programming and services were discontinued on Feb. 28, but the four employees that staffed the center have continued to work for the past 60 days. The employees at the center confirmed to WOSU that they will continue to work for the university in different roles, but declined to comment further.

The closure of the center came a month before Gov. Mike DeWine signed the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act, also known as SB 1 , into law. The law bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at public universities in Ohio. The law goes into effect on June 27.

Students at OSU protested the center's closure in late February and March , criticizing OSU President Ted Carter for ending programs before it was legally mandated.

The Advance Ohio Higher Education Act is also facing legal challenges by unions for banning university faculty from striking. A petition effort started by members of Youngstown State University’s Chapter of the Ohio Education Association to repeal the law has also began.

The physical space that houses the center will be redeveloped into a facility called the Buckeye Commons, "a central hub where students can connect, network, engage, learn and thrive in an inclusive,

dedicated space focused on advancing student success," according to a release.

The center will remain open until Wednesday at 5 p.m. Employees at the center are giving away unused apparel, such as pride bracelets, clothing and bags.