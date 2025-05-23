NATO leader affirms support for Ukraine, calls for stronger NATO as Dayton conference kicks off

NATO leaders kicked off its conference in Dayton by commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, calling for a stronger NATO and emphasizing support for Ukraine.

NATO’s member nations must increase their defense spending to ensure long-term security for European and American citizens from potential aggressors, said Marcos Perestrello, president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. He spoke during a May 22 press conference to open the organization's spring session.

"We must shift the transatlantic burden and responsibilities within NATO. Adopt a new defense spending target well beyond 2% of GDP. Urgently develop our industrial base. And take back the lead in new technologies," he said.

According to Perestrello, many NATO member nations are allocating more dollars toward strengthening their military.

He also clearly stated NATO supports Ukraine.

"We will reaffirm our assembly's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, right to self-defense, and self-determination, including NATO membership," Perestrello said. "The United States can count on its allies to work together and in hand, and with Ukraine to build a just and lasting peace. The only road to peace is through strength because how this war ends will define the world we and our children live in. The outcome of any negotiation will set the precedent for global security."

NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Marcos Perestrello (far left), Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. (center), Congressman Mike Turner (10 District) (far right).

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Dayton) confirmed the Trump administration is determined to put an end to this war.

"The president actually has made a full commitment to Ukraine and a full commitment of bringing peace to this conflict," said Turner. "That needs to be achieved through Europe, NATO, and the United States joining together and ensuring a strong Ukraine. And a very motivated Russia to come to the bargaining table."

Over the next few days, five committees will meet in closed session. They’ll debate topics including Ukraine, the role of women in peace negotiations, international science and technology advancements and various global conflicts.

International and local media in the Winter Gallery of the Schuster Center. They asked questions about upcoming NATO parliamentary committee meetings. They're happening in Dayton May 23-26 during the 2025 NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly.

Nearly 1,200 are in Dayton for the the 2025 NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly, which is being held in the U.S. for the first time in more than 20 years.

Perestrello thanked Dayton’s residents for warmly greeting his international delegates and other staff, saying visitors "look forward for enjoying the famous Midwest hospitality."

He also noted the role Dayton played 30 years ago toward ending the Bosnian War.

"And to experience Dayton's lasting contributions to the history of humanity, from the Wright Brothers' inventions to the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords," Perestrello said.