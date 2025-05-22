Taste of Cincinnati returns for 46th year this weekend

Taste of Cincinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati this weekend for the 46th annual food festival. Chelsea York with the Cincinnati Chamber says there are about 10 new vendors, and more than 30 food trucks this year.

“We just want to highlight all the food scene that is here in Cincinnati, all the small businesses that are serving food every day,” she says. “And Taste of Cincinnati is a way for all those businesses to come together in one place and have Cincinnatians come and try something new and hopefully visit those restaurants after the event.”

Judging took place May 6 and 7, and included categories of appetizer/side dish, entrée, dessert, and best beverage.

There are a few changes to this year's event. York says the Findlay Market Zone has been rearranged and expanded. She says 25 food and drink vendors will be in the zone at 5th and Broadway, and another 67 throughout the rest of Taste.

She says they also have 35 musical acts throughout the three-day food festival.

Bill Rinehart / WVXXU Taste of Cincinnati was crowded on 5th Street in 2024.

York says there should be a good-sized crowd.

“Reds are home all weekend, so we’re really excited about that. You can come down for the Reds game, stop at Taste before or after,” she says. “The Cubs are in town, so we’ll see a lot of Cubbies fans throughout the weekend as well.”

Taste will again be along Fifth Street, between Main and Columbia Parkway. Food is served and entertainment staged from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

When the event is done, Last Mile Food Rescue will collect any unserved food, for redistribution. This is the third year the group has worked with the Chamber to address hunger.

“Taste of Cincinnati is a celebration of food, and now, it's also a celebration of compassion, sustainability, and equity,” Last Mile Food Rescue CEO Eileen Budo says.

According to a release, since November 2020, Last Mile Food Rescue has rescued close to 14 million pounds of food and provided the equivalent of 12 million meals locally.

What roads are closed due to Taste of Cincinnati?

In order to accommodate Taste of Cincinnati, the following streets are now closed and will remain closed until Tuesday, May 28 at 4 p.m.





Fifth Street closed between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway

between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway Columbia Parkway closed between Downtown and the Sixth Street ramp

between Downtown and the Sixth Street ramp Sycamore Street closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (access maintained to garages)

between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (access maintained to garages) Broadway closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Fourth Street and Sixth Street Broadway converted to a temporary 2-way traffic pattern between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

between Seventh Street and Sixth Street Sentinel Street closed

Lawrence Street closed



A marked detour will be in place directing motorists to northbound I-71 and I-471.

