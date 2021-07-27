-
To help bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cincinnati is launching a program to keep the businesses sustained during the winter months.The…
It's referred to as the unofficial start to summer in Cincinnati, but Taste of Cincinnati is being postponed until Independence Day.The annual food…
Second Street between Elm and Walnut will be closed Saturday, May 18 through Memorial Day for production of NBC's American Nina Warriorr…
Taste of Cincinnati is focusing on becoming more eco-friendly and boosting rising artists in its 40th year.The "Zero Hunger Zero Waste" goal is to reduce…
Guess who's coming to Taste of Cincinnati? NBC's American Ninja Warrior fans!Producers for the reality TV competition will construct their obstacle…
The Taste of Cincinnati is about food. And the food at this year's festival is about diversity, according to the Regional Chamber's Brendon Cull."This is…
If you've ever sung along to "Love Shack" or belted out "Jessie's Girl" during karaoke, then you're going to want to mark your calendar for Sunday, May…
Downtown diners will have a chance Thursday to preview some of the food trucks participating in this year's Taste of Cincinnati event.Sixteen food trucks…
Taste of Cincinnati's annual awards list is out. Taste will be held May 27-29.As previously announced, the event is moving slightly this year. The…
Cincinnati's annual start of summer festival is getting a new venue, kind of. Taste of Cincinnati is staying on Fifth St but is moving two blocks…