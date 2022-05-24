Taste of Cincinnati returns this weekend following three-year hiatus

After three years, taste buds across Cincinnati will be buzzing for the in-person return of the Taste of Cincinnati this Saturday.

This year's festival will include the largest number of restaurants (36) and food trucks (19) participating in the event's history. More than 300 menu items will be available between $4-$8. Half of the food trucks are new to Taste of Cincinnati and roughly 23 beer and beverage companies will offer selections. This year's signature cocktail is the "Cincy Cooler," which features vodka, lemonade, cranberry juice and a mist twist.

In 2020, the event went virtual due to COVID-19 concerns. Patrons were asked to order carryout, drive-thru and delivery from local restaurants and food trucks. Lead Event Manager Spencer Mapes says this year's event is bigger than ever.

Cory Sharber / WVXU Lead Event Manager Spencer Mapes discussed the big plans for this year's Taste of Cincinnati during a press conference on May 24, 2022.

"We couldn't be more excited to return Cincinnati's Memorial Day tradition back to the region," Mapes said. "The past two years have been extraordinarily tough on this industry and Taste of Cincinnati serves as an opportunity to bring our community together to indulge in some of the best food, music, and community that this region has to offer."

Seventeen businesses from Findlay Market will be featured this weekend. Marianne Hamilton is the director of food innovation for Findlay Market. She says the businesses showcased this weekend will focus on diverse startups in partnership with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Cory Sharber / WVXU Findlay Market's Marianne Hamilton highlighted the BIPOC and immigrant owned businesses featured during this weekend's Taste of Cincinnati event during a May 24, 2022 press conference.

"Ninety-four percent of these are BIPOC- (Black, Indigenous, people of color), women- or immigrant-owned," Hamilton said. "Positive change in our community is happening in real time, and we are so grateful for the Chamber's support and proud to be able to give another platform to this incredible group of food entrepreneurs this weekend."

This weekend, more than 550,000 people are expected to venture through Fifth Street. Brendon Cull is the executive vice president and chief strategy officer for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. He says the city's food scene is a great showcase for what the Queen City has to offer.

Cory Sharber / WVXU Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber's Brendon Cull highlighted the importance of this year's event during a May 24, 2022 press conference.

"This is really part of who we are and it's something special and when you go to other cities, you don't see the same enthusiasm for our food community and our food entrepreneurs," Cull said.

Taste of Cincinnati will be held from May 28-30. Thirty-six bands and entertainers will be performing throughout the Memorial Day weekend event across four stages.

To see the list of participating food trucks and restaurants, click here. For the full list of entertainment, click here.

The weekend schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 28, 2022 | 11AM – 11PM

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 11 AM – 11PM

Monday, May 30, 2022 | 11AM – 9PM

