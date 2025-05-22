Amy Wagner gone from 'Simply Money,' Allworth Financial

Amy Wagner, the voice and face of Simply Money radio and TV reports for eight years, has left the WKRC-AM and WLW-AM airwaves because she quit the firm now owned by Allworth Financial.

Wagner starts next as a financial advisor for Dean Dorton Private Wealth, which has offices in Cincinnati; Fort Wright, Louisville, and Lexington, Kentucky; Indianapolis; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I love the feeling of meeting one-on-one with clients and talking about their goals and dreams and helping to make them a reality,” says Wagner, a Northern Kentucky native who was a news reporter for WLWT-TV and WXIX-TV before joining Simply Money (now Allworth Financial) in 2016.

A year later, in 2017, she joined company founders Nathan Bachrach and Ed Finke on their Simply Money weeknight show 6-7 p.m. on WKRC-AM, and took over the nightly radio show after they retired from the company. She also did financial reports for Fox 19 and a morning conversation on WLW-AM with Jim Scott and Mike McConnell.

“I leave (Allworth) with nothing but gratitude. Nathan Bachrach and Ed Finke took a chance on me when they hired me to continue their brilliant voices and the media following they built here in Cincinnati over the years,” she says.

“I never took that responsibility lightly. It's been such an honor to help listeners, viewers, and readers navigate presidential elections, Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tariffs, 40-year high inflation, a global pandemic that shut down the American economy, and countless other events that impact our money and our retirement.”

At Allworth, she also served as regional marketing director; host of the Best of Simply Money podcast; and anchor-reporter for the Allworth Advice segments on Channel 19, and Cincinnati.com, according to her bio.

For the past two weeks, WKRC-AM’s Simply Money show has been co-hosted by Allworth Financial advisors Bob Sponseller and Steve Hruby. Sponseller now does WLW-AM’s 6:55 a.m. financial chat with new morning host Thom Brennaman.

Wagner began her broadcasting career in 2002 as a reporter for WLKY-TV in Louisville. Then she spent seven years at WLWT-TV as a reporter (2004-11). She left television for two years to serve as development director for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Greater Cincinnati (2011-13). She returned to TV as an anchor and investigative reporter for Channel 19 (2013-15).

Will she return to Cincinnati radio or TV for Dean Dorton?

“As for having a voice in the Cincinnati market, I do not know what the future holds. I am always searching for ways to share my passion for financial knowledge. But what that looks like in the future remains to be seen, which feels really exciting to me,” she tells me.

“I've been on the air in Cincinnati for more than 20 years now. It's my home and I have been so blessed to be welcomed into Cincinnatians' homes, lives, and their 401(k)s!

“I guess that's my way of saying you probably haven't heard the last of me.”

