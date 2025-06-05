Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo will step down from leadership

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) announced she is stepping down from the Ohio House Democratic Leadership team at the end of June. She will continue to serve as a member of the Ohio House. Russo said stepping down will pave the way for a smooth transition of leadership before the scheduled summer break of the legislative session.

Russo has served as Ohio House Minority Leader since January 2022. “Serving as the Ohio House Minority leader for the last three and a half years has been an incredible honor. It has been one of the most challenging yet rewarding positions I've had the privilege to hold," Russo said. Russo was elected in November 2018, capturing a previously-held Republican seat.

Russo has served as House Minority Leader during some challenging situations for Democrats, including a brutal fight over redistricting in 2022.

“Over the last few years, my colleagues and I have stood strong in the face of attacks on our most basic rights and values, and despite tough odds we were successful in standing up for all Ohioans,” Russo said.

Russo noted she and fellow Democrats successfully fought back against a Republican-led ballot effort to change the state constitution to raise the citizen ballot initiative threshold to 60 percent. And Russo has fought back against expansion of the program that gives Ohioans vouchers to use for K-12 private schools. "We stood up for the rights of working Ohioans and so much more," Russo said.

Russo said she wants to make this transition now. She said she wanted to lead through the budget process, which will be completed by the time she leaves at the end of this month.

“Going into the summer legislative break and remaining portion of the General Assembly session, it is important that I give the next leadership team ample time to thoughtfully and carefully plan how to navigate our caucus priorities after this budget cycle and to continue building our effort to pick up more seats for Democrats in the Ohio House in 2026,” Russo said.

Russo said she will continue to support the caucus in all of its efforts but will do so in an advisory role.

Russo said she is going to spend this summer with her family. Her son just graduated high school, and Russo said she looks forward to spending the summer with him and to help him prepare for college this fall.

As far as her future, Russo isn't saying what comes next. Russo is term-limited when this General Assembly concludes at the end of next year. There has been speculation that she will run for a higher statewide office. But she's not giving any hints about her political future at this point, saying any "decisions about her political future will come at a later time."