Higher tolls coming to Louisville, Southern Indiana bridges

Commuters will see higher bills for their regular travels to and from Louisville and Southern Indiana starting July 1.

RiverLink, the company that manages and operates fees for the three tolled bridges between Louisville and Indiana, has set the new rates from $2.68 per crossing for passenger cars to $16.01 for trucks with five or more axles.

The toll amount depends on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a prepaid account and a transponder.

Courtesy / RiverLink / RiverLink RiverLink will raise its toll rates on July 1, 2025. In each of the three sizes of vehicle, the prepaid account and transponder method of payment is the least expensive.

Tolling started at the end of 2016 and rates are annually determined by a bi-state resolution established three years before.

The toll rates are adjusted annually by 2.5% unless the rate of inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is higher. The April 2025 CPI was 2.3%, and this year's toll increase is 2.5%. The company put in place a 4.9% hike in 2023 and an 8% increase the year before.

In 2022, Louisville Metro officials asked Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as well as then-Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, to eliminate tolls . Despite that request, tolls are expected to remain in place until 2053.

RiverLink officials said in a news release the goal of the increased toll is to fund the operations and maintenance of the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, the I-65 Kennedy Bridge, and the State Road 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Kentucky, and Utica, Indiana.



