Indiana's labor force participation rate remains the same for third month

One measure of the strength of Indiana’s economy held steady for a third month according to new preliminary data. The labor force participation rate stood at 63.7 for May — the same as it was this time last year.

The rate measures the percentage of working-age Hoosiers who are working or actively looking for employment. Indiana’s percentage remains above the national rate which is 62.4 percent.

Generally, more people working is a sign of a stronger economy. Fewer people working typically means there's an economic pullback.

The data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics also shows Indiana’s unemployment rate improved for a fifth month in a row, and remains better than the national rate.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.