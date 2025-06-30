Indiana Department of Child Services undergoes 'transformational' reorganization

The Indiana Department of Child Services is undergoing what it calls a “transformational” reorganization of its agency.

Up to 40 middle and upper management positions could be eliminated as the agency said it aims to devote more resources to frontline services.

DCS previously had 18 regions, each with a bureaucratic structure. Project Awaken, as the agency has dubbed its redesign, will condense those down to five regions.

Multiple layers of middle and upper management will also be eliminated. The agency said that will allow regional directors and child welfare attorneys to have more direct access to both executive leadership and frontline family case managers.

At least some management staff being eliminated are being offered reassignment to lower-level positions.

DCS said the reorganization will redirect $4 million to 8 million dollars to frontline services.

