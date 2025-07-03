Akron named All-American City for sustainability, community engagement efforts

Akron's recent efforts in sustainability and community engagement have been recognized by the National Civic League, which named Akron an All-American City.

It’s the fourth time Akron has earned the distinction, with the most recent win in 2008.

According to the nonprofit National Civic League , the award, created in 1949, honors communities across the country and their ability to address critical issues through collaboration.

A jury of nationally recognized civic leaders selected ten winning cities after evaluating written applications submitted from communities across the country, as well as presentations from the finalists, according to a press release from the National Civic League. This year’s theme was strengthening environmental sustainability through inclusive community engagement.

Lauren Marsh, assistant to the chief of staff in the mayor’s office, and Emma Lieberth-Osborn, policy and grant strategist to the mayor, organized Akron’s written proposal and in-person presentation, which took place in Denver.

The National Civic League required each applicant to present three community projects that promote sustainability, Marsh said. Akron presented the Recycle Right Campaign, Reimagining the Civic Commons and Akron Waterways Renewed.

Through the initiatives, the city has worked with the community to reduce recycling contamination, reconnect divided neighborhoods through public spaces and restore natural spaces.

Marsh said civic engagement was crucial to the city’s campaign. During the presentation, Akron was represented by a delegation of 63 city employees, community stakeholders and residents.

Lieberth-Osborn said the delegation highlighted the community’s voices.

"We really had a lot of different avenues to showcase Akron and the great work that we're doing, but also share some ... Akron flavor with the rest of the country,” she said.

Community engagement is also a pillar of the city’s administration, said Mayor Shammas Malik.

“Part of why I ran for mayor is to create a city government that is more open, more responsive, and more collaborative,” Malik said. “And public engagement is really at the core of that. It's about building trust in your community and through building trust, you build buy-in and pride in, kind, of all moving forward towards a common vision and a common mission.”

The award is something Akron can be proud of, Malik said.

“I think civic pride is important,” he said. “We're not pretending like every challenge is fixed or Akron is a perfect city. We're saying that Akron is a great city, is an All-American city, because it deals with the challenges...[with] the community. And so, heading into... our 200th year, we felt this was important to kind of go back to that.”