Backers of anti-discrimination amendment clear first hurdle for 2026 Ohio ballot

Ohio’s Attorney General has given the green light to backers of an anti-discrimination amendment in the first step to put their measure on the ballot next year.

Republican AG Dave Yost has certified the petition title and language for the amendment that aims to provide anti-discrimination protection for Ohioans, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, and more.

The Ohio Ballot Board will meet soon to determine whether the proposal contains a single constitutional amendment or more.

The backers of the equal rights amendment must collect valid signatures from 442,958 voters in 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties. The group will have about a year to circulate petitions before submitting them to get on the November 2026 ballot.