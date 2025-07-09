Proposed changes to environmental rules under Braun's order unlikely to have much impact

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has identified 10 rules it plans to change or get rid of all together. This comes as a result of Gov. Mike Braun’s executive order to find efficiencies in state environmental rules.

Among other things, IDEM plans to extend the amount of time some solid and hazardous waste permits are effective, allow industry to have two more years to meet new water pollution limits, and revise the state’s requirement that facilities submit a plan to reduce air pollution when their equipment malfunctions.

David Van Gilder is the senior policy and legal director for the Hoosier Environmental Council. He said this is business as usual for IDEM — the agency often looks for efficiencies in its rules.

And though the HEC has some minor concerns, Van Gilder said the proposed changes aren’t alarming and some will still require approval from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

“My overall reaction is that they were working very hard to find ten things to list," he said.

Van Gilder said does have questions about how IDEM plans to change what the state considers biomass — things like manure, solids from wastewater and food waste — or an appropriate feedstock for the digesters that use microorganisms to break down biomass.

READ MORE: State agency asks for help finding ‘burdensome’ environmental rules as part of governor’s order

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on climate solutions and climate change at ipbs.org/climatequestions.

He said without the right oversight, it’s possible the toxic human-made chemicals PFAS could end up on farm fields or people’s gardens if they buy biomass from their town.

Van Gilder also said that hazardous waste permits are currently updated more frequently for a reason — it allows the state to require up-to-date pollution control technology and better scrutinize hazardous waste haulers and storage facilities who aren't following the law.

The Indiana Manufacturers Association said it supports several of IDEM’s proposed changes and is glad to see Indiana is committed to keep permit fees competitive with other states.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.