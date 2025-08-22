The buckeye stops here: lawmaker pushes Ohio’s namesake candy as official sweet treat

It’s almost college football season in Ohio, when Saturday spreads will often include delectable chocolate-coated peanut butter balls known as buckeyes. One lawmaker is proposing the treat is elevated to a special honor.

Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) represents Ohio State University. He’s an alumnus and a fan of OSU’s teams, as well as of buckeye treats. In fact, DeMora likes buckeyes so much that he’s sponsoring a bill to make it the state’s official candy.

“What other candy would you have as our state candy? I mean peanut butter, chocolate in the shape of the nut that comes from our state tree,” DeMora said in an interview.

DeMora said he has bipartisan support for the legislation. And though he admitted it’s not the most pressing issue facing Ohioans right now, he said it’s sweet to have everyone get behind this bill.

“You know, we can actually agree on some things. Some things, they are light-hearted enough that maybe every once in a while we don’t take ourselves too seriously and do something that would maybe bring a smile on the face in light of all of the stuff going on in the world,” DeMora said.